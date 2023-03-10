Pitching for double-engine govt, Fadnavis announces Namo plans

Pitching for double-engine sarkar in the run-up to the 2023 local bodies polls in Maharashtra and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday rolled out Namo scheme for farmers on the lines of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, a Modi mass housing scheme and a crop insurance scheme for farmers at just one rupee.

The budget aims at transforming Maharashtra into a one-trillion-Dollar economy to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a five-trillion-Dollar economy by the year 2026-27.

The two big highlights of the State Budget for the year 2023-24 are the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi to supplement the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana and the Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana.

Under the Namo scheme, the state government will provide an additional amount of Rs 6,000 along with Rs 6,000 per farmer per year from the central government. In this way, an amount of Rs 12,000 will be deposited in the farmer's account every year. This will benefit 1.15 crores of farmer families.

A new scheme called Lek Ladki will be launched for the empowerment of girls. For yellow and orange ration card holder families, a subsidy of Rs 5,000 will be given after the birth of a girl child, Rs 4,000 in class I, Rs 6,000 in class VI and Rs 8,000 in class XI. After completing 18 years of age, a cash amount of Rs 75,000 will be given to the beneficiary girl.