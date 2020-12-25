Plan to impose night curfew at tourist places in Pune

Plan to impose night curfew at tourist places in Pune district

Night curfew has been already imposed in the city in the wake of a new coronavirus variant being detected in the UK

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 25 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 13:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With an aim to put curbs on the New Year celebrations considering the coronavirus situation, the district administration in Pune has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking imposition of night curfew at some popular places, a senior official said on Friday.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the administration seeks to impose night curfew in some areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Aambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tahmini Ghat, Khadakwasla and Lavasa from the midnight of December 25 till January 5.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, a proposal has been sent to the state government to impose night curfew at these places, where revellers go to celebrate the New Year. We are awaiting the government's nod," he said.

Night curfew has been already imposed in the city in the wake of a new coronavirus variant being detected in the UK.

So far, 3,59,090 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Pune district, where the virus has claimed the lives of 8,744 patients.

Pune
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus

