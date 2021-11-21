Plea to dismiss Sameer Wankhede from NCB filed in Bombay HC

Plea to dismiss Sameer Wankhede from NCB filed in HC

Wankhede is an officer of the 2008-batch of the Indian Revenue Service and has served in the NCB besides the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 21 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 19:38 ist
Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI file photo

Troubles continue to mount for Narcotics Control Bureau’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, with a petition being filed in the Bombay High Court seeking his dismissal from the Central service for providing fake caste certificate.

The petition filed by Ashok Kamble, who claims to be a social worker, states that the Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee should verify Wankhede’s claims about his caste and religion.

Veteran lawyer, Advocate Nitin Satpute, is representing Kamble.

The petitioner has made Union of India and Union Public Service Commission as the respondents no. 1 and no. 2, respectively.

According to the writ petition, Wankhede had secured the job in civil service by hiding the fact that he was a Muslim and took the benefit by stating his religion as Hindu and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The plea states that when Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede aka Dawood Wankhede had married Zaheeda Bano, after converting to Islam, and he could no longer avail benefits of the SC category.

It may be mentioned Wankhede had married Dr Shabana Quraishi during a nikah ceremony in 2007, however, later the couple separated and the officer in 2017 married Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

Sameer Wankhede
NCB
Maharashtra
India News

