'PM has assured mega projects for Maharashtra,' says Eknath Shinde

'You will see the developments in the coming days,' said Shinde, however, he did not go into the specifics

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 15:25 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid mega projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus slipping away to neighbouring Gujarat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that the state has big projects coming its way that are expected to bring in huge investments and job opportunities.

“Both, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have assured us that some mega projects are being planned for Maharashtra,” Shinde said during an informal chat with reporters on Sunday night. 

“You will see the developments in the coming days,” said Shinde, however, he did not go into the specificities.

The chief minister said that regarding Vedanta-Foxconn, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has spoken in detail whereas for the Tata-Airbus project the MoU was done much earlier. 

Also Read | Dispute between Bachchu Kadu, Ravi Rana will be sorted: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said that the super refinery project along the coastal Konkan region is under way. “We are working on that project, which is very big, will get us huge investments and will create opportunities and jobs.” 

The government has created a war room which is monitoring the progress of various projects including those around infrastructure. 

The Vedanta-Foxconn project, initially planned in Talegaon in Pune and the Tata-Airbus project, initially proposed at Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN) in Nagpur, have now been shifted to Gujarat.

Shinde’s statement comes after the flak he faced after the two mega projects went to Gujarat. 

