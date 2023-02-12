PM inaugurates Delhi-Jaipur stretch of mega expressway

PM inaugurates Delhi-Jaipur stretch of mega expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 23:27 ist
A view of Delhi Mumbai Expressway. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-km Delhi to Jaipur stretch of the 1,386-km Delhi to Mumbai mega expressway.

The first stage of the expressway would cut down travel time between
the national capital and Jaipur, to just 3.5 hours.

In the event held at Dausa in Rajasthan, Modi said rural markets are being developed around the expressway where the local artisans can sell their article. 

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off South India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12%, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50%, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, Prime Minister Office said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by December 2024 and the government is expected to spend around Rs 1 lakh crore on the project.

The Delhi-Jaipur stretch of the expressway starts from Sohna in Haryana and goes till Lalsot in Rajasthan and has been developed at a cost of Rs 12,150 crore.

The top speed of vehicles allowed on this road will be 120 kmph.

The highway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Expressways
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

 