PM meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 08 2019, 18:54pm ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 18:58pm ist
PM Modi meeting Arun Shourie. Twitter/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm, hospital sources said.

Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from here.

The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had had said.

