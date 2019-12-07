PM Modi, Amit Shah, NSA Doval attend police meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the annual meeting of state police chiefs being held in Pune.

The DGP/IGP conference assumes more significance in the wake of Friday's encounter killing of four rape suspects in Hyderabad and murder of rape victim in Unnao.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the three-day conference.

Modi arrived on Friday night and accorded welcome by Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.