PM Modi, Amit Shah, NSA Doval attend police meeting

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2019, 12:54pm ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 12:54pm ist
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval at All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the annual meeting of state police chiefs being held in Pune. 

The DGP/IGP conference assumes more significance in the wake of Friday's encounter killing of four rape suspects in Hyderabad and murder of rape victim in Unnao. 

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the three-day conference. 

Modi arrived on Friday night and accorded welcome by Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

