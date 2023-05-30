PM Modi greets people on Goa's statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the statehood day of Goa, describing the state as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit.
A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu.
It became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India's smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.
Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India's development trajectory."
Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur
'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'
China's launches mission with first civilian to space
Pre-term births and a silent emergency
The flop that was a hit!
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru
Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
Getting the inclusion puzzle right
DH Toon | Beware wrestlers