PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat, waves at people

PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat, waves at people gathered to greet him

After landing at the Surat airport in the morning, Modi led a 2.5 kilometre roadshow from Ghodadara to Limbayat area of the city

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Sep 29 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:36 ist
The Prime Minister, while sitting inside his car, waved to people who were standing on both sides of the road since early morning to greet him. Credit: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Surat on Thursday as part of his two-day Gujarat visit and waved to people standing on road sides since early morning to greet him. PM Modi will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 29,000 crore during the two-day visit to his home state, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

After landing at the Surat airport in the morning, Modi led a 2.5 kilometre roadshow from Ghodadara to Limbayat area of the city. The Prime Minister, while sitting inside his car, waved to people who were standing on both sides of the road since early morning to greet him.

Gujarat is slated for the Assembly elections later this year and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state. From Surat, PM Modi will go to Bhavnagar to launch various projects, including the stone laying of the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said. Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in the city, the release said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Surat
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

 