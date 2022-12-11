Modi inaugurates All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa

PM Modi inaugurates All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa

Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 11 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 17:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Goa.

Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th world Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo.

Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

The prime minister will later also inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in the state.

Narendra Modi
Goa
India News

