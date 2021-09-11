PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad

Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 11 2021, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 12:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan, Ahmedabad, via video conferencing.

"Before starting any new work we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and fortunately, inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also being done on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesha' festival. Yesterday was Ganesh Chaturthi and today the entire nation is celebrating the festival," PM Modi said. 

He further said, "Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan has been done on an important date. It's 9/11 today, a date that is remembered in the history of the world as an attack on humanity... but the same date also taught us about humanitarian values."

According to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel were also present.

