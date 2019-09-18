PM Modi is the 'Father of our country': Fadnavis' wife

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis. (Photo: Twitter)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wished the Prime Minister "a very happy birthday", addressing him as the "Father of the Country". She said that Narendra Modi "inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society", on Tuesday.

Needless to say, the attribution spurred a lot of reactions on the social handle. Twitterati were quick to point out what major flaw in Amruta Fadnavis' tweet:

Mahatma Gandhi is usually reffered as the 'Father of the nation'. He was first revered so by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in his condolence message to Gandhiji on the demise of his wife - Kasturba, via Azad Hind Radio, Rangoon on June 4, 1944.

