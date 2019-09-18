PM Modi is the 'Father of our country': Fadnavis' wife

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wished the Prime Minister "a very happy birthday", addressing him as the "Father of the Country". She said that Narendra Modi "inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society", on Tuesday.

Wishing the Father of our Country @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday - who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society ! #HappyBDayPMModiJi #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayPM #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/Ji2OMDmRSm — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) September 17, 2019

Needless to say, the attribution spurred a lot of reactions on the social handle. Twitterati were quick to point out what major flaw in Amruta Fadnavis' tweet:

Mam,

Our beloved Prime Minister strongly feels that Mahatma Gandhi ji is the father of our great Nation. His love and respect for Gandhi ji is unparellel and the Nation has seen this on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/YYhrzAlRNs — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) September 17, 2019

Someone needs to tell her that Father of the Nation is Mahatma Gandhi. Her appeasement shud nt go out of control such that it becomes height of trolling her own PM.https://t.co/pwzbUedXIA — Vinay Kumar Dokania | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) September 17, 2019

Father of nation is Mahatma Gandhi and now this father of country is new🤔🤔 When did PM Modi become father of country and how?? what betterment of society really happened now with unemployment rising like never before and with economy facing slowdown🤔https://t.co/jLIW79vTYR — Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) September 17, 2019

Father of our nation is only Mahatma Gandhi — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) September 17, 2019

2 October Shifted To 17th September In New India .. — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) September 17, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi is usually reffered as the 'Father of the nation'. He was first revered so by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in his condolence message to Gandhiji on the demise of his wife - Kasturba, via Azad Hind Radio, Rangoon on June 4, 1944.