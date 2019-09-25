PM Modi to declare India 'open defecation free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be declaring India "open defecation free" on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced on Wednesday.

Patel said that the announcement will happen at a grand function to be held at Sabarmati Riverfront.where 20,000 sarpanch from across the country are expected to gather.

He said that 10,000 sarpanch will arrive from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana among other states while, the remaining 10,000 will come from different parts of Gujarat.

He said that 50% of these village heads will be women. The sarpanch will be touring other places related to life of Gandhi in the state. According to Patel, central ministers, scholars, judges from across the country have been invited to attend the function.