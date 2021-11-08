PM Modi to inaugurate multiple road projects to boost connectivity to Pandharpur

In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) on Monday.

The event would be held at 3.30 pm via video conferencing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also join the Prime Minister.

Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale–Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1,180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad-Piliv-Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi-Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur-Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur-Mangalwedha-Umadi section of NH 561A.

