PM Modi to inaugurate railway lines connecting Thane, Diva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday via video conferencing.

He will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway.

The traffic coming from Northern side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and goods trains.

To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned. The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and feature a 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges and 21 minor bridges.

These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance trains' traffic with suburban trains' in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

