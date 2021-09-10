PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya -- a girls' hostel -- on Saturday via video conference.
According to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.
Prime Minister Modi will perform the 'Lokarpan' of Sardardham Bhavan and 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya, on September 11 at 11 am via video conference, it said.
"Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The 'Kanya Chhatralaya' will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria," the statement said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage
Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?
Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear
Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade
DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over
Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work