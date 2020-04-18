'PM delayed lockdown to oust Kamal Nath govt in MP'

PM Narendra Modi delayed coronavirus lockdown to oust Kamal Nath govt in MP: Goa Congress Chief

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 18 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 14:32 ist

The Goa unit of the Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed the announcement of lockdown to facilitate toppling of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

In his tweet, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar, quoted a news that appeared in a Marathi newspaper, which claimed that had the lockdown been imposed earlier, the country would not have faced the current situation.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"Delay in lockdown decision by @narendramodi to facilitate toppling of @OfficeofKNath Govt in Madhya Pradesh exploded #Coronavirus in India. @BJP4India is responsible for rising graph of #Covid19India," he said in the tweet.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Kamal Nath stepped down as MP chief minister on March 20 after resignations by 22 rebel Congress MLAs pushed his government to the brink.

On March 24, Modi had announced a three-week-long national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has now been extended till May 3. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Goa
Madhya Pradesh
Narendra Modi
Congress
Kamal Nath
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 