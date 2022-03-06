PM Narendra Modi inaugurates metro rail project in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

The Pune Metro project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on 24 Dec 2016.

Modi inaugurated the 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore.

He also inaugurated and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

During the ride of about 10 mins, he also spoke to students.

The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

