PM Narendra Modi inaugurates metro rail project in Pune

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates metro rail project in Pune

He also inaugurated and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 12:13 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

The Pune Metro project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on 24 Dec 2016. 

Modi inaugurated the 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. 

He also inaugurated and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

During the ride of about 10 mins, he also spoke to students.

The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

(With agency inputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Pune
Maharashtra
metro
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 