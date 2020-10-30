PM Narendra Modi inaugurates series of tourist attractions in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 17 new attractions for tourists and laid foundations of four new projects at the site of the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district.

On Saturday, he will be inaugurating a seaplane service connecting Kevadia to Ahmedabad. He is expected to fly in the seaplane to reach Ahmedabad.

Modi inaugurated "Jungle Safari", claimed to have been made "fastest in the world" and "world's largest geodesic dome aviary," "Ekta Mall," "Arogya Van," "world's first technology-driven Children Nutrition Park and Mirror Maze," "Dynamic Dam Lighting," "SoU website in UN languages and Kevadia mobile app," a cactus garden, "Ekta Nursery", among others. All these attractions have been created in and around Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, named as Statue of Unity.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, "Glad to see Kevadia emerge as a vibrant place for tourism. During my visit today, I inaugurated the Aarogya Van, which contains exhibits relating to nature. Aarogya Van also showcases traditional forms of healing, be it Yoga and Ayurveda."

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the grieving family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel who passed away yesterday battling coronavirus. He also visited the house of Gujarati film actor brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia who also died recently. Modi paid his tribute to the departed souls and left for Kevadia in the Narmada district.