PM Narendra Modi launches country's first bullion exchange in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on Friday India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)—the country’s first international bullion exchange—at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, popularly known as GIFT City, in state capital Gandhinagar.

“The new exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery, with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the ‘financialisation’ of gold in India,” the government said in a statement.

According to officials, qualified jewellers will be allowed to import gold through IIBX; so far over 50 such jewellers have registered on the IIBX.

Modi also launched the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, under which all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX), will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. The government’s statement said: “Broker-dealers from the country and across international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers for trading derivatives through the Connect.”

Spread over 886 acres of land, GIFT City holds the country’s maiden IFSC, where banks, stock exchanges and financial services companies are setting up their global business. It is one of Modi’s dreams, envisaged when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that may be due to the “impact of slavery and lack of self-confidence”, India “shied away from its glorious legacy of business.”

“New India is changing this old way of thinking, and today integration is one of our most significant agenda. We are rapidly integrating with a global market and supply chain,” he said. The Prime Minister claimed that “India was one of the largest economies of the world,” and the country needed to be ready as the economy got bigger.