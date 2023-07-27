PM to inaugurate int'l airport near Rajkot in Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat

On Friday (July 28), the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Semicon India 2023' exhibition in Gandhinagar.

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 27 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 10:01 ist
Newly-built Greenfield Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday during which he will inaugurate a number of key projects, including an international airport near Rajkot city.

The international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, which the PM will inaugurate on Thursday afternoon, is Gujarat's first greenfield airport, a release by the state government said.

Modi will then address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

Read | Parliamentary panel suggests setting up specialised security agency for airports

The recently completed packages 8 and 9 of the SAUNI scheme will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people of the Saurashtra region, said the release.

From the venue, the PM will also inaugurate an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library.

On Friday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Semicon India 2023' exhibition in state capital Gandhinagar, showcasing cutting edge technology related to semiconductors, the release said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Gujarat
Rajkot city

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

 