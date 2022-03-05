PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project on Monday. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall. The Pune Metro project is an endeavour to provide world class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

He will inaugurate 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station. During the day-long visit, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects.

He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores.

It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore.

A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

Modi will inaugurate the R K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune.

The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum. He will kickstart the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: