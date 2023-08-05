Nagpur: PM to lay foundation of 15 stations tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of the Nagpur Division on August 6

Calling it transformative, Gadkari also thanked Ashwini Vashnaw for 'spearheading' this initiative.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 20:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for 15 stations of the Nagpur Division, said Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, adding that it will be developed as the Amrit Bharat Stations at Godhani on the 6th of August, 2023, at 11:00 am. 

Calling it a "momentous occasion" the Minister of Road Transport said that the stations, namely Balharshah, Betul, Chandrapur, Sewagram, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Amla, Narkher, Katol, Pandhurna, Junnardeo, Hinganghat, Multai, Ghoradongri, and Godhani, will be developed at a total cost of ₹372 crore.

"The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is designed to elevate the amenities at these stations, encompassing improved access, waiting halls, Wi-Fi, and kiosks promoting local products," Gadkari said as he shed light on the primary focus of the scheme—"sustainability, seamless integration of various modes of transport, accessibility for individuals with Divyangjan facilities, and upgrading station buildings."  

Calling it transformative, he also thanked Ashwini Vashnaw for "spearheading" this initiative that will lead to a "seamless fusion of infrastructure and connectivity with the aspirations of the vibrant Nagpur."      

Lauding PM Modi's vision for railways in India, Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw also said that along with laying foundation of 15 stations, PM will also keep foundation stone of redevelopment of 508 railway stations tomorrow.    

India News
Ministry of Railways
Nitin Gadkari
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Maharashtra
Nagpur
Indian Railways

