PM visits IISER to see supercomputer 'Param Brahma'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune and visited the supercomputer facility Param Brahma.

The IISER scientists displayed their presentations to the Prime Minister on varied topics ranging from new materials and devices for clean energy application to agricultural biotechnology to natural resource mapping.

The presentations also showcased cutting edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, antimicrobial resistance, climate studies and mathematical finance research, a government spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the scientists for their informative presentations.

He urged them to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth.

Modi also visited the state of the art supercomputer Param Brahma, deployed by C-DAC in IISER, which has a peak computing power of 797 Teraflops.

The IISERs are a group of premier science education and research institutes in India.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to attend the DGPs/IGPs Conference in Pune.

