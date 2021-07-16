Deshmukh's wife submits documents sought by ED

PMLA case: Deshmukh's wife submits documents sought by ED

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 16 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 22:19 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The wife of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday submitted documents sought by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader. Indrapal Singh, the lawyer of the Deshmukhs', said the ED summons had mentioned that the documents demanded of Arti Deshmukh could be submitted by her authorised representative.

"Accordingly, we submitted all the related documents in the ED office today (Friday)," Singh said, adding that the allegations against his clients were baseless and devoid of truth. Senior IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of getting policemen to collect money from bars and restaurants.

Enforcement Directorate
Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh

