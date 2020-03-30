Police beating to social stigma, doctors face multiple problems in Maharashtra

For doctors in Maharashtra, where the number of COVID-19 patients and deaths are increasing by the day, its like getting caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

While action from the Maharashtra government is hanging like a proverbial Sword of Damocles, the doctors are facing harassment by police and social stigma.

It needs to be mentioned that the bulk of the cases in Maharashtra are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune and Nagpur districts, where the population density is high and staff has to commute long distances.

Shortage of N95 masks and PPE kits are problems - that are just the tip of the iceberg.

The Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State and the Maharashtra Medical Council has already flagged the problems with the government.

"We are doing the work, regardless of personal safety... and have been at the receiving end," said Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, President, IMA-Maharashtra State.

"I know of instances across the state, where doctors have been beaten up by police, the para-medical staff has been manhandled. How will you run clinics and hospitals with 25 per cent staff," he said, adding that despite assurances transportation arrangements for medical staff have not been made.

"Big cities and urban centers pose a different set of problems. Commuting time and here start the problems," said Mumbai-based Dr. Suhas Pingle, Chairman, Action Committee, IMA-Maharashtra State. "The families of staff are saying no, they are not coming, even if they start from home, on the way they are getting harassed by police, even if they reach, they are not sure of their safety," he said.

"There is a problem of social stigma.... evening when we are going home, people shut doors seeing the medical staff. Some of the clinics are in housing societies, there they are putting us on notice..... on one hand, the government said doctors must run the clinic but on another hand these are the kind of problems that we are facing,' said Dr. Bhondwe, who is based in Pune.

Dr Ravi Pandey, a general physician, who is based in Vasai in Mumbai suburbs, said there are big issues. "The test results take nearly 48 hours to come.. besides, there is a general shortage of medicines. The government needs to look at this," he added.

Doctors also pointed out that social distancing is an issue and people have to be repeatedly told.