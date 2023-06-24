Police form SIT to probe contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore awarded by Mumbai civic body

Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a probe in connection with CAG's report on Rs 12,000-crore worth contracts awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said on Friday.

As per a government order, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is heading the SIT, he said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Nishith Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar and an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer are also part of the SIT, he said.

Documents related to the probe are being collected, the official added.