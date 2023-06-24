Mumbai civic body: SIT to probe contracts worth ₹12K cr

Police form SIT to probe contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore awarded by Mumbai civic body

As per a government order, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is heading the SIT

  Jun 24 2023
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 01:26 ist
Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a probe in connection with CAG's report on Rs 12,000-crore worth contracts awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said on Friday.

As per a government order, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is heading the SIT, he said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Nishith Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar and an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer are also part of the SIT, he said.

Documents related to the probe are being collected, the official added.

