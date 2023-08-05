Police lodge FIR in Nitin Desai suicide case

Police lodge FIR in Nitin Desai suicide case

An FIR has been lodged against five officials of Edelweiss Group and ECL Finance.

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Aug 05 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 17:16 ist
Nitin Desai. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly three days after leading art director and production designer Nitin Desai was found dead at ND Studio in Raigad district, an FIR has been lodged against five officials of Edelweiss Group and ECL Finance.

Police have booked them for abetment to suicide as the leading art director and production designer was bid a tearful adieu on Friday.

The body of Desai was found hanging in one of the facilities - Studio No 10 The Big Floor - of the ND Studio at Khalapur near Karjat in the Raigad district on August 2.

Read | Nitin Desai, the creator of majestic sets

The post-mortem was conducted on August 3 at the Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla in Mumbai - which concluded death by hanging.

The last rites were held on Friday, August 4. Desai would have turned 58 on August 5.

Raigad’s Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge is personally overseeing the investigations.

The Khalapur police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) and have now registered a first information report (FIR).

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) based on a complaint filed by Desai's wife Neha Desai, who alleged that her husband was facing repeated mental harassment in connection with the loans his company had taken and this was the reason for his ending life.

