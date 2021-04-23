Police officer Sunil Mane arrested in Antilia-Mansukh Hiran case

In a fresh development, the National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested Inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the twin cases of planting of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the killing of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Mane, who was with the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police and headed the Unit XI Kandivali branch, was among the list of officials, who were transferred after Hemant Nagrale took over as Commissioner of Police after shunting out of Param Bir Singh.

Mane, now attached to Modus Operandi Bureau, is the third policeman to be arrested in the case - the others being Vaze and Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi.

Mane was produced before the special NIA court, which remanded him to the agency's custody till 28 April.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty said that the agency want to examine the role of Mane behind the murder of Hiran.

In a related development, the NIA court extended the judicial remand of Vaze and Kazi till 5 May.

There have been a total five arrests in the case - besides Vaze, Kazi and Mane, two others are Naresh Gor, a cricket bookie and Vinayak Shinde, a dismissed police constable serving life sentence and on parole.

On February 25, Vaze planted a Scorpio with 20-odd gelatin sticks and a threatening letter near Antilia, the Carmichael Road residence of Ambani, one of the richest businessmen of the world.

As the investigations paced up and NIA stepped in, Hiran’s dead body was found in a creek in Kalwa-Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district.

It may be recalled one "Tawde from Kandivali Crime Branch" asked Hiran to meet in the Ghodbunder Road on 4 March. Later, Hiran was found dead.