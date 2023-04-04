Police prevents repeat of Palghar-like mob lynching incident

A timely action by police during the week has prevented a repeat of Palghar sadhu mob lynching case, which shook India after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident was reported from Chandranagar in Palghar district on Sunday when locals suspected the two sadhus begging for alms to be potential child lifters.

The two sadhus were identified as Bapunath Satavji Shegar (44) and Premnath Satavji Shegar (40).

Both are residents of Nathnagar in Chikhli in Arni tehsil of Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Mumbai: 72 arrested, 10 minors detained for illegal bike racing on highway

As the news about the sadhus spread in the locality, the mob got furious.

However, a local citizen Hareshwar Gute immediately informed the police which rushed to the spot and rescued the two sadhus.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said that that district is running “jansavad abhiyan” under which one of the campaigns is “ek gaon, ek police”.

It may be recalled, two sadhus, Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally lynched to death on the night of 16 April, 2020, in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district.

For four days before the incident, there were rumours that robbers had come to the village to steal kidneys of children and sell them in the black market. This led to the villagers mounting a round-the-clock vigil. The sadhus and their driver were attacked by a group of nearly 500 villagers who suspected them to be kidnappers.

The two Nashik-based sadhus belonged to the Varanasi-headquartered Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the biggest order of sadhus in India.