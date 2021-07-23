Police raid Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home

On a day of hectic developments, the Crime Branch-CID carried out raids at the Juhu residence of controversial businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-model wife Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch-CID that is investigating an online pornography racket.

On the expiry of their remand, Kundra and his associate and techie Ryan John Tharpe, were produced before a magistrate court, which extended their police remand till 27 July.

After the remand, Kundra was taken to his home when the raid was conducted.

Meanwhile, Kundra has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand.

Kundra is booked under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

“Without following the due process of law under the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated by the Supreme Court from time to time, police arrested Kundra by calling him under the grab of recording statement,” he had submitted.

Kundra’s Mumbai-based company, Viaan Industries Ltd, was linked to the UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, allegedly owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Baskhi.

