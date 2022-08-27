Goa Cong leader seeks CBI probe in Sonali Phogat case

Police trying to hush up Sonali Phogat case: Goa Congress leader Lobo, seeks CBI probe

Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Aug 27 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 12:43 ist
Sonali Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter.

Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.

Also Read — Goa peddler who supplied drug to accused in Phogat's death detained

“Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth," Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told PTI.

Goa
Sonali Phogat
BJP
Congress
CBI
India News

