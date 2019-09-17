Policeman, deployed in PM's security, kills self

A 29-year-old police sub-inspector, deputed in the security bandobast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district, shot himself to death on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers said that the reason behind his suicide is yet not known but it is suspected that he had differences with his seniors.

According to the complaint lodged at Kevadia police station, the PSI identified as N C Finaviya shot himself in his head at Kevadia circuit house, a stone's throw away from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Sardar Sarovar dam and Statue of Unity.

R D Ojha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, who lodged the complaint, said that "Finaviya took service revolver of his friend M B Konkani in the pretext of taking his picture with the pistol. But the moment Konkani handed over the pistol, Finaviya put it in his forehead and shot." Finaviya died on the spot.

Finaviya was posted in Navsari district's Local Intelligence Bureau (LIB) and had come to Kevadia for the security bandobast for PM Modi's visit. Modi had come to Kevadia to participate in the "Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav" which was held after the water level in Sardar Sarovar dam reservoir touched 138.68 metres mark, the highest. Modi was accompanied by chief minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel among others.