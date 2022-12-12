Policeman injured due to accidental blast in record room in Mumbai

A policeman was seriously injured in an accidental blast in the record room of the Kherwadi police station in Mumbai on Monday.

The injured police man was identified as Arvind Khot, a 57-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector.

Khot, who had sustained burn injuries, was rushed to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion and later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla.

Khot’s condition has been described as serious by police and hospital authorities.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation and office records, which were kept in the record room.