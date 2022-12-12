Policeman injured due to blast in record room in Mumbai

Policeman injured due to accidental blast in record room in Mumbai

The injured police man was identified as Arvind Khot, a 57-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 12 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 20:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A policeman was seriously injured in an accidental blast in the record  room of the Kherwadi police station in Mumbai on Monday.

The injured police man was identified as Arvind Khot, a 57-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector. 

Khot, who had sustained burn injuries, was rushed to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion and later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla. 

Khot’s condition has been described as serious by police and hospital authorities. 

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation and office records, which were kept in the record room.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Policeman
Mumbai
India News

What's Brewing

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 