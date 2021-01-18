Political arch-rivals Uddhav Thackeray, Narayan Rane to share dais in Sindhudurg

Arch rivals of Maharashtra politics – chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane will share dais to formally flag off the flight operations at the new airport in Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt.

The Chipi Airport at Chipi-Parule in Sindhudurg district – is located off the Mumbai-Goa highway – is expected to see flight operations from 23 January.

The day marks the 125th birth anniversary of nationalist icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and 94th birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder and charismatic leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

The coastal Konkan region is considered the stronghold of Shiv Sena.

The Rane-family hails from the Malvan – and wields influence in the twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

It needs to be mentioned that Rane started off with the Shiv Sena and went on to become the chief minister in 1999 and then leader of opposition. However, he fell out of Uddhav after chief Balasaheb expelled him from the party.

Rane subsequently joined the Congress and went on to be a cabinet minister – holding portfolios like revenue and industries. His dream of becoming the chief minister or state Congress president was never realised.

He left the Congress and floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha that he merged with BJP and became a Rajya Sabha member. His son Nitesh Rane left the Congress and joined BJP and is currently an MLA.

This is for the first time Uddhav and Rane Sr would be seen together since the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power in Maharashtra keeping the BJP out of power.

The Ranes are vocal critics of the Thackeray family – and in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian – the duo had attacked Uddhav and his son Aaditya, who is the state tourism, environment and protocol minister. Senior Rane had also questioned Uddhav's style of functioning.

The Ranes have also demanded that the airport in Sindhudurg be named after late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Meanwhile, some groups have demanded that the airport be named after Barrister Nath Pai, a pillar of the Praja Socialist Party.