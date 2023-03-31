Political blame game after flare-up in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

The incident of the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - earlier known as Aurangabad - comes ahead of Sunday’s joint rally of the MVA as well as the Shiv Sena-BJP’s Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insult to the freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

After the incident, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, a senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena and Leader of Opposition on the Council Ambadas Danve blamed BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the incident.

“The BJP and AIMIM are responsible for the disturbances,” said Danve.

Khare blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the incident. “Fadnavis and Jaleel are friends,” he said and accused the AIMIM of being the B-team of BJP.

“Some people are deliberately giving irresponsible and inflammatory statements to flare up the situation,” said Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the MVA’s rally would go as per schedule and it would witness huge turnout.