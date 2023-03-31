Political blame game after flare-up in Maharashtra

Political blame game after flare-up in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

Khare blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the incident

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2023, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 00:33 ist
Police personnel deployed after a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Aurangabad, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The incident of the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - earlier known as Aurangabad - comes ahead of Sunday’s joint rally of the MVA as well as the Shiv Sena-BJP’s Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insult to the freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

After the incident, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, a senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena and Leader of Opposition on the Council Ambadas Danve blamed BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the incident.

Also Read | Mob of 500 attack police in Aurangabad locality with renowned Ram Temple
 

“The BJP and AIMIM are responsible for the disturbances,” said Danve.

Khare blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the incident. “Fadnavis and Jaleel are friends,” he said and accused the AIMIM of being the B-team of BJP.

“Some people are deliberately giving irresponsible and inflammatory statements to flare up the situation,” said Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the MVA’s rally would go as per schedule and it would witness huge turnout.

Aurangabad
Maharashtra
MVA
India News

