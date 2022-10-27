Politicians worried about civic situation with delayed BMC polls

The elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been delayed by several months and politicians are now questioning how long the civic body can continue to function in its present state.

The five-year term of the BMC ended on March 7, 2022. Following that date, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed as the administrator for the corporation.

It is the first time since 1984-85 that the BMC is being run by an administrator in the absence of an elected civic body. The BMC is one of the largest civic bodies in India and the richest.

Maharashtra's local body polls have been delayed because of the thorny issue of political reservations for the OBC community.

"We have done whatever is needed from our side," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, adding that the matter was now between the Supreme Court and the State Election Commission.

Organised into 24 administrative wards with 227 directly elected public representatives and a population of nearly 1.3 crore, the BMC is a gigantic body that directly handles the nation's financial capital.

"There are several issues that the public faces and those are directly handled by the public body," said a senior Mumbai politician. "Public representatives are key to solving these issues." The politico went on to say that politicians on the ground would be affected if the BMC and other civic bodies continued to be run by administrators.

According to the latest indications, the civic polls are likely to be held from January to February next year.

Maharashtra's political realignment following the split in the Shiv Sena has also changed equations and relationships. The BMC polls will be a sort of litmus test for the parties and groupings.