Pollution rampant around power plants in Nagpur

A new study has revealed extensive and rampant pollution in the areas around Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) 2,400 MW Koradi and 1,340 MW Khaparkheda thermal power plants in Nagpur.

The study has found surface and ground waters contaminated with toxic metals like mercury, arsenic, aluminium, lithium and has recorded widespread contamination of air, water and soil due to fly ash.

The report of the study, titled “Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment” has called for an immediate halt to the discharge of pollutants from the power plants and ash ponds.

The research also strongly suggests that all prior pollution-related harm be cleaned up under the supervision of a commission comprising local community and civil society members as well as independent experts.

The study has been carried out by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), Nagpur, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune, and ASAR Social Impact Advisors Pvt. Ltd. with the involvement of the local communities, according to a press statement released in Mumbai.

“We initiated this study together given the long history of pollution due to these power plants and their related infrastructure like ash ponds and the complete failure of official agencies in addressing the problem,” said Leena Buddhe, Director, CFSD and co-author.

She informed that the concern was that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has given terms of references (ToRs) for the further expansion of Koradi TPS’ two units (660 megawatt). “This is a major concern as it will lead to even more pollution,” said Buddhe.

Shripad Dharmadhikary, Co-author of the Study and Coordinator, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra stated that the study has revealed how badly the water resources of the area have been polluted by the Koradi and Khaparkheda power plants.

“Till now, air pollution due to the plants had received some attention, but detailed analysis of water pollution was not available. Our study is probably the first such attempt to comprehensively map out the water contamination due to these power plants,” he said.

“High levels of aluminium, boron, fluoride magnesium and lead in water used for drinking or domestic use has been known to cause serious health hazards like cancer, respiratory, neurological and cardiovascular disorders,” said Dr Sameer Arbat, Interventional Pulmonologist, One Healthcare India.

