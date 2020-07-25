Pondy AINRC MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Pondy AINRC MLA tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jul 25 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 12:20 ist

Opposition AINRC legislator in Puducherry, N S J Jayabal has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first MLA in the union territory to contract the virus.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI on Saturday that Jayabal was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for the infection last night.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Jayabal, elected to the territorial Assembly from Kadirkamam constituency, was attending the ongoing budget session of the Assembly since the sitting began on July 20, except on Friday. A spokesman of the Assembly secretariat said all the legislators of the territorial Assembly would be screened as a precautionary measure today.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 