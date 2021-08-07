Porn case: HC rejects Kundra's pleas challenging arrest

Porn case: HC rejects pleas filed by Raj Kundra, aide, challenging their arrest, remand

In their petitions, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Kundra, and Thorpe had termed their arrest as illegal

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 12:14 ist
Mumbai Police's Crime Branch team escort Raj Kundra (L). Credit: AFP Photo

The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the pleas filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest and subsequent remand orders against them in a case of alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

A single bench presided over by Justice A S Gadkari rejected their applications, saying that the duo's remand by a magistrate to police custody and the subsequent judicial custody was within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

Read more: Raj Kundra is accused of offense detrimental to society's 'health', says Court

In their petitions, Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and Thorpe had termed their arrest as illegal as the mandatory provision of issuing notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed.

The duo, in their plea, sought the high court to order for their immediate release and quash two orders passed by a magistrate after their arrest remanding them in police custody.

While Kundra was arrested on July 19, Thorpe, who was employed as the IT head in Kundra's firm, was arrested on July 20. They are currently in judicial custody. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty
Pornography
India News
Bombay High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 