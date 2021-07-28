Porn films case: Shilpa Shetty breaks down, shouts at Kundra during search

Her husband Raj Kundra's arrest and his alleged involvement in producing pornographic content has left Actor Shilpa Shetty shocked.

The day Mumbai police brought Kundra to their Mumbai home, the first time after his arrest, to search the premises, Shetty shouted at her husband and cried, according to a report by NDTV quoting police sources.

"We have everything, what was the need to do all this," Shetty had reportedly told Kundra.

Read more: Raj Kundra earned Rs 1.17 crore from 'porn' app in five months, cops tell court

The actor, who recorded her statement, broke down upon seeing Kundra, police sources told the publication. She said that the reputation of their family had been ruined, “their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects”.

She also talked about financial losses, according to the publication.

The couple live with their two children in the bungalow.

Police are currently also investigating Shetty’s reason for quitting as director of Kundra’s Viaan Industries last year and her financial documents are reportedly being audited.

Also read — Raj Kundra's bail plea in porn films case rejected by Mumbai court

However, police have said that Kundra, who has challenged his arrest in court, has not been cooperating with the investigation

Kundra had been sent to judicial custody till August 10 in connection with the porn case.

Nine people, including Ryan Thorpe, Kundra’s close aide, have been arrested in the case. Four of Kundra’s employees have stated that they were asked to delete clips uploaded from Hotshots, his app that was being used to stream pornographic content, according to the publication.

The app has been removed from Play Store and App Store, police said.

Shetty has been questioned twice so far and no connection to the case has been traced back to her yet.