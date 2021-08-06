Pornography case: Cops record actor Sherlyn Chopra's statement

Police on Friday recorded the statement of actor-model Sherlyn Chopra for nearly eight hours in connection with the porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested, an official said.

Chopra appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at around 12 pm to record her statement and left at around 8 pm, the official said.

Last month, the crime branch had arrested Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his company's IT head Ryan Thorpe in the case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

Earlier this week, the police had quizzed the director of Armsprime, a company linked to the alleged porn racket.

Last week, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Chopra. In her plea, Chopra has said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai in February 2021.