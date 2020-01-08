Porsche 911 car owner slapped a fine of Rs 27.68 lakh

Taking the traffic police for granted that they won't stop expensive fancy cars turned quite expensive for a city businessman who had to pay a whopping Rs 27.68 lakh as fine for violating all the traffic and motor vehicle rules. The Ahmedabad police claimed that the amount of fine is one of the highest in the country ever levied.

About a month ago, the city police had impounded a Porche 911, worth over Rs2.38 crore, during a routine check. Police said that car owner identified as Ranjit Desai didn't have any documents and even the number plate. At that time the police had slapped a fine of Rs9 lakh on the owner. Officer said on Wednesday, the owner showed up at the RTO and paid for all the documents as per procedure along with penalties to the tune of Rs27.68 lakh.

According to a senior officer in the traffic department, the owner had to pay Rs12 lakh as pending fines and the rest of the amount as taxes that included road tax, vehicle registration among others which he had avoided since he imported the car. DCP, traffic, Ajit Rajan said that "the vehicle had been impounded some one month ago and today all the fines and taxes were paid by the owner."