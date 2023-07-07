Position of half a dozen NCP legislators not known

It has almost been a week since the split in the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), yet the position of half a dozen legislators is not known.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

If one looks at numbers, the group led by NCP founder Sharad Pawar has less MLAs than the rebel group led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who has become the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led NDA coalition government.

As per claims by Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel faction, they have 40 or more MLAs, while 13 plus are with Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group.

The MLAs whose positions are not yet known are Nawab Malik, Saroj Ahire, Atul Benke, Chandrakant alias Raju Nawghare, Daulat Daroda and Ashutosh Kale.

Malik (62), who is an MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai, who is currently in jail in connection with alleged charges of money laundering involving property deals with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is being investigated by the ED and CBI. Malik is considered close to senior Pawar and was also the official spokesperson of the party. Malik is the Mumbai NCP president and a former minister.

Ahire (41) is an MLA from Deolali in Nashik district. Both the sides have reached out to her but she has not yet taken a call.

Benke (42) is an MLA from Junnar in Pune district.

Kale (37) is an MLA from Kopargaon in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. He is Chairman of the Karmaveer Shankarrao Kale Co-operative Sugar Factory. He is also Chairman of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Navghare (41) is an MLA from Basmath in the Hingoli district. He is also involved in the cooperative sector.

Daroda (55) is an MLA from Shahpur in the Thane district. He is a four-time MLA and earlier was in the Shiv Sena.