Post-Budget meet: Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Mumbai from February 21

Since her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had already interacted with various industry bodies in Delhi

  Feb 20 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 22:35 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two days visit to Mumbai from Monday, where she will hold a post-budget interaction with several stakeholders from Maharashtra.

"FM will hold a post-#Budget2022 interaction with stakeholders from Maharashtra, belonging to industry &amp; trade, large tax payers &amp; select professionals," Ministry of Finance said in a Twitter post (sic).

The post added that the interaction will start at 10:30 am on Monday.

The Budget for FY-23 raised capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in a bid to continue the public infrastructure plan, which in turn will create fresh jobs in the economy besides crowd-in private participation through investments.

