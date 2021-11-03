Post-Diwali fireworks expected in Maharashtra

After a brief break during Diwali, fireworks between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP in Maharashtra are expected to resume.

The indication came after NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik sent out a tweet with an element of suspense.

“Happy Diwali. May all of you have a very happy Diwali. There are many secrets inside hotel ‘The Lalit’ …Will see you all on Sunday,” Malik tweeted.

Leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis too said that he would expose Malik’s “underworld links” after Diwali.

The developments come hours after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.

Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case, has been spearheading the attack on Wankhede, an IRS officer, and the BJP.

“It is not our party’s job to give a certificate to Wankhede. However, we support the NCB action against the menace of drugs,” senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.

In a related development, members of Right-wing outfit Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan staged a support near the NCB’s Ballard Estate office and hailed Wankhede.

Members of the organisation showered flower petals as Wankhede walked to the office.

“We support the good work done by Wankhede in exposing the illicit drug racket. He is an honest officer and we support him,” SSPYH chief Nitin Chougule said.