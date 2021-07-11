Post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to remain with Congress

The post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will remain with Congress.

The post has been vacant since the resignation of Nana Patole, who has taken over as the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal is discharging the official duties of the Speaker.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has shot off letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray twice – in March and in June – over the issue of the vacant post.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had been raising the issue and had flagged it with Raj Bhavan.

Read more: Maharashtra: No berth for Pritam Munde in Union cabinet, 20 BJP office-bearers quit in Beed

It may be mentioned that during the two-day brief monsoon session, Shiv Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav, who is part of the Speaker’s panel – had an exchange with BJP members after which 12 MLAs were suspended for a year.

Thereafter, he had dropped indications about his interest in the post.

Patole and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat has refused to give away the post of the Speaker to the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, chose to settle the issue once for all.

“The three parties had decided that the post of Speaker would go to Congress. We will all support whosoever the Congress nominates,” Pawar said.