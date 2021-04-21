'Postoperative procedure performed on Sharad Pawar'

Postoperative procedure performed on Sharad Pawar: Malik

Pawar had undergone laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) on his gall bladder at the hospital on April 12

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 13:08 ist
NCP President Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A postoperative procedure has been performed on NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a private hospital here, the party spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Wednesday.

"Sharad Pawar underwent a follow-up procedure at the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday late night days after his gall bladder removal surgery which was conducted on April 12. He was admitted to the hospital (for the follow-up procedure) on Tuesday evening," Malik said.

Malik said Pawar, 80, is recuperating.

Pawar had undergone laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) on his gall bladder at the hospital on April 12.

He was discharged on April 15.

Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.

Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. 

