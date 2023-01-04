Power sector strike in Maharashtra called off

The three-day-long power sector strike in Maharashtra was called off after the government announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in three years in the three state-owned companies and assured them they would not be privatised.

The strike was to protest the privatisation and the parallel license sought by Adani Electricity in MahaDiscom’s Bhandup electricity distribution region.

Over a lakh went on strike from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and the impact was felt in some districts.

However, there was no impact in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The employees of all three companies — Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MahaDiscom), Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MahaGenco) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (MahaTransco) are involved in the January 4-6 agitation.

The government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, invoked Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) provisions and asked the employees to report to work immediately.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home, Finance and Energy portfolios, had convened a meeting with the leaders of the 32 Unions. After detailed discussions, the strike was called off.

“The state government does not want any privatisation of power companies. On the other hand, the government will invest Rs 50,000 crore in the next three years,” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti, an action committee of power company unions, spearhead the agitation.

More than 30 unions of drivers, wiremen, engineers, and other employees have come together to protest against the attempt at privatisation of state-owned power companies.