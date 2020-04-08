PPE kits, N-95 masks to be certified by Haffkine in Maharashtra

Maha: PPE kits, N-95 masks to be certified by Haffkine

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Apr 08 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 20:42 ist

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks made by private firms can not be sold unless certified by the state-run Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Corporation.

PPE kits (which include protective garments, goggles and other things) and N-95 masks are meant to be used by healthcare professionals, especially while dealing with contagious diseases such as coronavirus infection.

The directive was issued after some manufacturers/suppliers showed willingness to sell PPE kits and N-95 masks.

"The decision to make certification by Haffkine was taken to maintain quality as we are dealing with a highly contagious disease. Substandard equipment can increase the chances of medical staff contracting the infection," said a government official.

"It has been decided that state health officials will get only certified equipment. Anyone found to be supplying or selling substandard kits or masks will face legal action," he said. 

